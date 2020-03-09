Behati Prinsloo sparks rumors she's pregnant with Adam Levine's third child

David Livingston/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty ImagesIs she or isn't she pregnant?

That's the question fans are asking Behati Prinsloo after she made a post in honor of International Women's Day.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the former Victoria's Secret model rocked a baby bump in a gray-scale photo in front of a politically charged background that demanded, "Men shouldn't be making laws about women's bodies."

While Prinsloo received a lot of praise for her message, some were wondering if this was her way of sneakily announcing that she's pregnant with her third child. She currently has two daughters-- three-year-old Dusty Rose and two-year-old Gio Grace -- with husband Adam Levine.

Despite the outpouring of questions about the potential pregnancy and wave of congratulatory remarks from fans, the South African native hasn't seemed to either confirm or deny the speculation.

"Beautiful," wrote one follower. "Congrats to you both."

