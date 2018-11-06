Behold: Wine Wands That Erase Your Hangover, Because We Want to Get Tipsy This Holiday Season

Want wine but not the hangover the next morning? The Wine Wand is the latest gadget to keep you from feeling like a truck hit you the next day.

The wand, when dipped in your wine, removes the histamines and sulfite preservatives that cause headaches. The wand is soaked in the wine for 3 minutes and it removes up to 50 percent of the histamines and sulfites preservatives found in red and white wines.

The Wand comes with eight filters in a pack and retails for $19.99.

Have you tried something like this? Did it work?