“Believe” it: Cher is 75!

Some celebrities are so famous they only need one name, and among those stars, one rises above the rest: Cher. The legendary entertainer, activist, philanthropist, fashion trailblazer and pop culture icon turns 75 today, May 20 — so let’s celebrate just some of the highlights of her illustrious career!

Cher’s Music Career

-Sold over 100 million records worldwide

-Seven Grammy nominations and one win, in 2000 for “Believe”

-Her Living Proof: The Farewell Tour was, at the time of its conclusion in 2005, the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist

-The only artist ever to have a number one Billboard single in six consecutive decades, from the 1960s to the 2010s

-Most recent album, 2018’s Dancing Queen, debuted at #3 on the Billboard album chart, tying the record for her highest-charting solo album ever.

-Makes a guest appearance in Pink’s new video for “All I Know So Far;” Pink credits one of Cher’s concert productions with inspiring her own aerial acrobatics

-In addition to Pink, Cher’s outrageous showmanship, rebellious attitude, androgynous musical identity and ability to reinvent herself has influenced everyone from Madonna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus, to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Beyonce and beyond.

Cher’s Acting Career

-One Oscar nomination in 1984 for Silkwood; one Oscar win in 1988 for Moonstruck, Best Actress

-Three Golden Globe Awards: 1974, 1984 and 1988

-Other movies include Mask, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Mermaids, The Witches of Eastwick, Suspect and Burlesque

-Seven Emmy nominations, one win for 2003’s Cher: The Farewell Tour

-TV shows include The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, Cher, The Sonny & Cher Show, Cher…Special and HBO’s If These Walls Could Talk, for which she also directed a segment

Other accomplishments

-Her life inspired the 2018 Broadway musical The Cher Show, and an upcoming biopic from the producers of Mamma Mia!

-Received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018

-Style icon who received the Council of Fashion Designers of America Award for “Influence on Fashion” in 1999

-Gay icon, activist and ally, recipient of the Vanguard Award from GLAAD Media Awards

-Has lent her support to countless causes and charities: animal rights, elder rights, soldiers and veterans, AIDS patients, craniofacial patients, victims of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, the COVID-19 pandemic and more

-Recent Smithsonian Channel documentary Cher & The Loneliest Elephant detailed her efforts to move an elephant suffering in a run-down zoo in Pakistan to a wildlife refuge in Cambodia.

