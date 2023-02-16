Belinda Carlisle announces U.S. dates for Decades tour

Ken Phillips Publicity Group, Inc

Belinda Carlisle is heading out on the road this summer. The Go-Go’s singer just announced a set of North American dates for her Decades tour, which is currently in the United Kingdom.

The tour kicks off July 1 in Peachtree City, Georgia, hitting such cities as New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Anaheim. The tour wraps August 27 in Los Angeles, California.

“I’m halfway through my ‘Decades’ UK tour as I write this and I’m having the best time playing these songs from my back catalogue for all my fans,” Belinda shares. “I can’t wait to come and do the same thing across the US this summer and I really hope to see some of you there.”

Tickets go on sale Friday.

