Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Teaming Up for Nike Film

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up again.

The two film stars will star in a film centered around Nike.

Set in the mid-80s, the untitled film will have Matt Damon playing Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck playing Nike founder Phil Knight.

In the film, Affleck and Damon will tell the story of how the brand signed basketball legend Michael Jordan to the brand.

