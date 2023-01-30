Ben & Jerry’s Adds New Flavors

Ben & Jerry’s is expanding its collection of Topped ice cream with the debut of two new flavors.

The company has introduced Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped and Raspberry Cheesecake Topped.

Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped features a vanilla custard ice cream with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls topped with milk chocolate ganache and fudge chips.

Raspberry Cheesecake Topped has a cheesecake ice cream with raspberry swirls and graham cracker pieces topped with white chocolate ganache and graham cracker crumble.

Both new flavors are full-time additions to Ben & Jerry’s Topped offerings and can be found at grocery stores and other retailers nationwide.

