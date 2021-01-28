Ben & Jerry’s Are Taking These New Ice Creams Over the TOP

Leave it to Ben & Jerry’s to change things up in a big way. The brand has just launched the “Topped” line, a variety of ice cream pints with special toppings included. Toppings get their inspiration from Strawberry Pop Tarts, Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mints, and even Vermont whiskey! The new line of flavors are Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu, and Whiskey Biz. Would you try any of these new flavors from Ben & Jerry’s? What special toppings do you put on your ice cream?