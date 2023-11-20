Ben & Jerry’s Drops New Flavor

Ben & Jerry’s is launching a new ice cream flavor, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Pecan Pie is the brand’s latest limited batch flavor and features buttery ice cream stuffed with pecans and pie crust pieces, plus a thick whirl of caramel.

The limited batch flavor has begun hitting freezers across the US and will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

