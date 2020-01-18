Ben & Jerry’s Introduces “NETFLIX & CHILL’D” Ice Cream

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has teamed up with Netflix for a new ice cream flavor called “NETFLIX & CHILL’D.”

The purpose of the collaboration of the new flavor is to be the perfect snack while binge-watching with bae.

The ice cream contains peanut butter ice cream, sweet and salty pretzel swirls, and fudge brownies.

“NETFLIX & CHILL’D is in limited release right now but will be available worldwide in February.

What’s your favorite “Netflix & Chill” snack?