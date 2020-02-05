Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back three of their old flavors.
The ice cream maker has announced Cannoli, Peanut Butter Half Baked and Gimme S’more will be hitting store shelves soon.
Many customers were waiting to buy them since they were discontinued.
There’s no specific date for their release, but you can expect them to sell out quickly.
Will you be buying all three flavors?
