Ben and Jerry have a new flavor and it’s thanks to a partnership with Netflix’s comedy brand, “Netflix Is A Joke”. The new flavor, appropriately called “Punch Line” is a mixture of brown butter bourbon, almond ice cream, roasted almonds, and cherries. While eating the new flavor, you can call the new “Punch Line” hotline and hear jokes from Wanda Sykes, Fortune Feimster, and others. What is your favorite Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream flavor?