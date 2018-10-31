Ben & Jerry’s Release Pecan Resist flavor

Ben & Jerry’s has never back away from social issues. Their new flavor is meant to encourage people right before the upcoming election.

Pecan Resist is a small batch limited flavor. It’s chocolate ice cream with pecans, walnuts, and fudge-covered almonds. It also included white and dark chocolate chunks.

The label wants you to “lick injustice and champion those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all.”

Ben & Jerry’s is donating $25,000 to four organizations representing people of color. In a statement, the company called out President Trump’s attempts to start policies “that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights.”

Do you buy products based on the company’s activism or charitable lean?