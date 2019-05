Summer is just around the corner and Ben & Jerry’s is gearing up for the season by introducing three new ice cream flavors. The name of the flavors heading to a Scoop Shop near you are Nutty Caramel Swirl, Toffee Break, and Caramel Crisp. When summertime hits you need to act fast and try the new flavors because once summer is gone, those flavors will leave too. If you could make an ice cream flavor what would you call it and what would be the ingredients?