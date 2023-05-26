Berlin opens police investigation into Roger Waters concert

Mark Wieland/Redferns

Roger Waters is facing even more trouble because of his current This Is Not A Drill tour.

As previously reported, Waters has been getting backlash for his recent Berlin concert for the use of images of Anne Frank and a pig with a Star of David on it, as well as Waters dressing as what appeared to be an SS soldier. Well, now a report claims it’s sparked a police investigation.

Jewish News reports police in the German city have opened a criminal investigation into the concert, looking into “the suspicion of incitement of the people,” specifically with regard to the soldier uniform Waters wears in the show.

“The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace,” Police Chief Inspector Martin Halweg says. “After the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal assessment.”

So far there hasn’t been a response from Waters. He’s due to bring his This Is Not A Drill tour to Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, May 28. A complete list of dates can be found at rogerwaters.com.

