Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77, held a 2020 campaign rally in Brooklyn, the New York on Saturday.

Supporters of the self-described socialist braved the cold and snow to attend the rally at Brooklyn College, where Sanders studied for one year.

Sanders who bid for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 election announced his 2020presidential bid in February.

The rally was scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday.