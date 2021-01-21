Bernie Steals The Show

Bernie stole the inauguration! The country’s collective attention appeared to be on Bernie Sanders. Or, more specifically, Bernie Sanders’ mittens. Sanders, who braved the 40-degree temperature wearing an oversized pair of brown-and-cream mittens, quickly became the star of countless memes — all posted by people who marveled at the Vermont senator’s choice of winter accessories. It turns out there’s a story behind the mittens. After seeing Sanders wearing the gloves, Vermont teacher Jen Ellis revealed she made them for the senator from recycled wool she took from old sweaters and lined them with fleece made from recycled plastic.