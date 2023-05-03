Bernie Taupin feels “blessed” to be a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Musical Excellence category this year, and he is feeling “blessed” by the inclusion.

“And they said, ‘Welcome to the club.’ 2023 is a time to shake a lot of hands and thank several sincere souls who had my back,” he writes on Instagram. “Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame may include a modicum of cynicism on some people’s parts, but in the long run gratitude overrides questionability.”

Taupin says he’s happy to be inducted this year, especially since the 2023 class also includes Willie Nelson and Link Ray.

He adds, “Who would of thought a country kid, corn fed on Little Richard, Willie Dixon, the Everly Brothers and Muddy Waters, would end up living in the same four walls. Blessed indeed.”

And Elton, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, is happily welcoming his partner into the club, offering up his congratulations to Taupin on his Instagram Story.

The 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this year, with the event going down November 3.

