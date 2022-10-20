Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson to be honored as MusiCares’ 2023 Persons of the Year

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

For the first time ever, the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares Person of the Year event will salute two separate honorees next year.

Motown founder Berry Gordy and legendary Motown singer, songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson will be recognized as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year at the organization’s 32nd annual benefit gala, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, two nights before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

As usual, the event will feature an all-star concert paying tribute the honorees, and next year’s show will celebrate the music and legacy of Motown. The gala also features a dinner and a silent auction offering VIP experiences, celebrity memorabilia and more.

“Wow! How honored I am to be named the MusiCares Persons of the Year, and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great Smokey Robinson,” says Gordy. “How special is that!”

Adds Robinson, “I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together.”

The gala benefits the MusiCares Foundation, which provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need members of the music community.

Tables at the event can be reserved at PersonoftheYear.MusiCares.org. For more information about the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year gala, visit MusiCares.org.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.