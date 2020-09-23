Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” has been named the best album of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. Rolling Stone has updated its iconic list of the Top 500 Albums, and Marvin Gaye’s masterpiece is the new number 1. The former number one, the Beatles “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” has dropped down to number 24. Number two on the new list is the Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds,” followed by Joni Mitchell’s landmark album “Blue” at number 3…. Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” at number 4 and the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” at number 5.