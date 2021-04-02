Best April Fools Pranks

There were some great corporate April Fools commercials…But one of the best comes from our friends Down Under. The Australian Police force unveiled its new Small Area Urban Searching And Guided Evacuation Dogs unit, or “SAUSAGE Dogs.” Yeah, the new unit is all Dachshunds . . . aka Weiner dogs. ….

Other great pranks:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office introducing its new “alligator” team made up of real alligators!

And then all of these: