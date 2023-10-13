Reports have revealed Best Buy will no longer sell games and movies at its stores next year.
The Digital Bits goes further in their report, claiming the new plan will go into effect as soon as Q1.
Streaming services have affected physical media sales for years, but the report says Best Buy will also discontinue the sale of games and movies on its website.
Best Buy hasn’t confirmed the reports.
What of your favorite things have been exed out by technology?
Beth
By Beth |
Best Buy Will Stop Selling Physical Media Next Year
Reports have revealed Best Buy will no longer sell games and movies at its stores next year.