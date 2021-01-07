Best Drum Fill From “In The Air Tonight”….I Found A Bunch!

Is there ANYTHING more iconic in the history of music than the drum fill in the PHIL COLLINS classic “In the Air Tonight”? “Rolling Stone” posted videos of nine different takes on it, including QUESTLOVE doing it ONE-HANDED while backing Phil on the “Tonight Show”.

Another classic is, of course, MIKE TYSON’s “air fill” in the movie “The Hangover”.

(WARNING: This clip contains profanity.)

Then there’s the deer who did its own version by stumbling over a child’s playset in someone’s yard. – MY FAVORITE!!!!

And possibly the best one . . . a guy on TikTok who did it by slamming kitchen cabinets and drawers.

(Check out more here.)