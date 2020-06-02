Best Pizza Hack Ever

You know if you reheat pizza in the microwave it gets soggy,  but you also don’t want to take the time to use the oven.  So what’s a hungry, lazy person supposed to do?  Domino’s in Australia just shared a “hack” for reheating pizza in the microwave so it doesn’t become soggy:  You just need to put a glass of water next to it in the microwave.   The water helps the base of the pizza stay crispy but lets the cheese melt.   Heat up a slice for 30 to 45 seconds, and you’ll have leftover pizza that isn’t soggy.

