Best Romantic Comedies Ever

Jennifer doesn’t think “When Harry Met Sally” should be topping this list. She picks “Pretty Woman” as number 1! But TheRinger.com ranked the 50 best romantic comedies in history.
- “When Harry Met Sally”, 1989
- “Pretty Woman”, 1990
- “You’ve Got Mail”, 1998
- “Clueless”, 1995
- “Jerry Maguire”, 1996
- “Notting Hill”, 1999
- “Sleepless in Seattle”, 1993
- “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, 1997
- “The Wedding Singer”, 1998
- “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, 2008
- “Something’s Gotta Give”, 2003
- “While You Were Sleeping”, 1995
- “Groundhog Day”, 1993
- “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, 1994
- “Hitch”, 2005
- “The Holiday”, 2006
- “Two Weeks Notice”, 2002
- “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, 2001
- “The Princess Bride”, 1987
- “High Fidelity”, 2000