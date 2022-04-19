Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Best Romantic Comedies Ever

Jennifer doesn’t think “When Harry Met Sally” should be topping this list. She picks “Pretty Woman” as number 1!  But TheRinger.com ranked the 50 best romantic comedies in history.

  1. “When Harry Met Sally”, 1989
  2. “Pretty Woman”, 1990
  3. “You’ve Got Mail”, 1998
  4. “Clueless”, 1995
  5. “Jerry Maguire”, 1996
  6. “Notting Hill”, 1999
  7. “Sleepless in Seattle”, 1993
  8. “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, 1997
  9. “The Wedding Singer”, 1998
  10. “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, 2008
  11. “Something’s Gotta Give”, 2003
  12. “While You Were Sleeping”, 1995
  13. “Groundhog Day”, 1993
  14. “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, 1994
  15. “Hitch”, 2005
  16. “The Holiday”, 2006
  17. “Two Weeks Notice”, 2002
  18. “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, 2001
  19. “The Princess Bride”, 1987
  20. “High Fidelity”, 2000

 