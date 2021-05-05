Best Sitcoms Ever

“Rolling Stone” has put out a list of the Best Sitcoms of All Time. Jennifer thinks Mash or Cheers should be number 1, Bill agrees with The Simpsons. What about you?

The Simpsons 1989 till present “Cheers”, NBC, 1982-1993 “Seinfeld”, NBC, 1989-1998 “I Love Lucy”, CBS, 1951-1957 “All in the Family”, CBS, 1971-1979 “M*A*S*H”, CBS, 1972-1983 “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, CBS, 1970-1977 “The Honeymooners”, CBS, 1955-1956 “Parks and Recreation”, NBC, 2009-2015 “The Larry Sanders Show”, HBO, 1992-1998 “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, CBS, 1961-1966 “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, HBO, 2000-Present “Frasier”, NBC, 1993-2004 “The Andy Griffith Show”, CBS, 1960-1968 “Arrested Development”, Fox / Netflix, 2003-2006, 2013-2019 “The Cosby Show”, NBC, 1984-1992 “Taxi”, ABC / NBC, 1978-1983 “30 Rock”, NBC, 2006-2013 “Roseanne”, ABC, 1988-1997 “BoJack Horseman”, Netflix, 2014-2020