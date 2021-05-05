Best Sitcoms Ever

“Rolling Stone” has put out a list of the Best Sitcoms of All Time. Jennifer thinks Mash or Cheers should be number 1, Bill agrees with The Simpsons. What about you?
- The Simpsons 1989 till present
- “Cheers”, NBC, 1982-1993
- “Seinfeld”, NBC, 1989-1998
- “I Love Lucy”, CBS, 1951-1957
- “All in the Family”, CBS, 1971-1979
- “M*A*S*H”, CBS, 1972-1983
- “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, CBS, 1970-1977
- “The Honeymooners”, CBS, 1955-1956
- “Parks and Recreation”, NBC, 2009-2015
- “The Larry Sanders Show”, HBO, 1992-1998
- “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, CBS, 1961-1966
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, HBO, 2000-Present
- “Frasier”, NBC, 1993-2004
- “The Andy Griffith Show”, CBS, 1960-1968
- “Arrested Development”, Fox / Netflix, 2003-2006, 2013-2019
- “The Cosby Show”, NBC, 1984-1992
- “Taxi”, ABC / NBC, 1978-1983
- “30 Rock”, NBC, 2006-2013
- “Roseanne”, ABC, 1988-1997
- “BoJack Horseman”, Netflix, 2014-2020