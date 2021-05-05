Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Best Sitcoms Ever

“Rolling Stone” has put out a list of the Best Sitcoms of All Time.   Jennifer thinks Mash or Cheers should be number 1, Bill agrees with The Simpsons. What about you?

  1. The Simpsons 1989 till present
  2. “Cheers”, NBC, 1982-1993
  3. “Seinfeld”, NBC, 1989-1998
  4. “I Love Lucy”, CBS, 1951-1957
  5. “All in the Family”, CBS, 1971-1979
  6. “M*A*S*H”, CBS, 1972-1983
  7. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, CBS, 1970-1977
  8. “The Honeymooners”, CBS, 1955-1956
  9. “Parks and Recreation”, NBC, 2009-2015
  10. “The Larry Sanders Show”, HBO, 1992-1998
  11. “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, CBS, 1961-1966
  12. “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, HBO, 2000-Present
  13. “Frasier”, NBC, 1993-2004
  14. “The Andy Griffith Show”, CBS, 1960-1968
  15. “Arrested Development”, Fox / Netflix, 2003-2006, 2013-2019
  16. “The Cosby Show”, NBC, 1984-1992
  17. “Taxi”, ABC / NBC, 1978-1983
  18. “30 Rock”, NBC, 2006-2013
  19. “Roseanne”, ABC, 1988-1997
  20. “BoJack Horseman”, Netflix, 2014-2020

 