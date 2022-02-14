Best Super Bowl Commercials

What was your favorite Super Bowl commercials? Was it any of these?

Keep up with the Joneses in a Toyota Tundra . . . Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones, and Leslie Jones drive on “Jones Pass” to “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. But Nick Jonas crashes the party and says, “It’s keeping up with the Jonases now.”

The E*Trade baby is BACK! Since his last commercial eight years ago, we see he’s been living in isolation in the woods. Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” plays when the baby makes his return.

The Greatest Of All Time: Awkwafina says Disney+ has all the GOATs, and walks through an office full of 30 goats dressed as different characters from “The Avengers”, “Star Wars”, and Disney and Pixar movies like “Frozen” and “Encanto”.

Then there was Larry David in his first Super Bowl commercial . . . for a cryptocurrency company called FTX. It shows him at different points in history, rejecting great ideas like the wheel, the fork, and the toilet. Then he rejects the FTX app, and the ad warns, quote, “Don’t be like Larry. Don’t miss out on the next big thing.”