Beto O’Rourke Announces Presidential Run

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is officially running for President.
The 46-year-old former representative from El Paso announced today he is a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination.
O’Rourke begins a three-day swing through Iowa today, less than a year before the state’s nominating caucuses.
He’ll hold a kickoff campaign rally in El Paso on March 30th.
O’Rourke’s profile has been high since he ran a surprisingly strong, but unsuccessful midterm election campaign against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three Horses Die in Wellington Barn Fire Suspicious White Powder at Orlando Airport Identified Florida connection found in college cheating scandal Florida House Repeals Medical Marijuana Smoking Ban Broward County Mayor wants to band Boeing 737 Max 8 at FLL President Trump orders immediate grounding of 737 Max 8 & 9
Comments