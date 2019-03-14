Beto O’Rourke Announces Presidential Run

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is officially running for President.

The 46-year-old former representative from El Paso announced today he is a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

O’Rourke begins a three-day swing through Iowa today, less than a year before the state’s nominating caucuses.

He’ll hold a kickoff campaign rally in El Paso on March 30th.

O’Rourke’s profile has been high since he ran a surprisingly strong, but unsuccessful midterm election campaign against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz