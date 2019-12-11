Bette Midler Thinks Justin Timberlake Needs To Make ANOTHER Apology

Justin Timberlake recently made a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel for a lapse in judgment that made people think he might be flirting with a movie co-star.

Legendary performer Bette Midler wants Timberlake to apologize for another past gaffe.

Midler tweeted, “#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson’s b*** gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet.”

Timberlake was famously involved in Jackson’s 2004 SuperBowl moment when her left breast was revealed to the world. The wardrobe malfunction caused Janet’s career to take a hit but Timberlake continued to rise in popularity.

Do you think J.T. owes Janet a public apology after all this time? I’m gonna say no!