Betty White Is Turning 99

Betty White turns 99 this Sunday. As she approaches her birthday she shared tips on what keeps her going. I am blessed with good health. Turning 99 is no different than turning 98. She said it’s her sense of humor that keeps her going. Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others, but not to yourself. She said it takes up too much energy being negative. White says she is going to celebrate her birthday by “feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day”. White also says she is working on getting “The Pet Set” re-released. That was a popular show in the 1970s that welcomed celebrities and their pets to a studio and on various locations. Betty White was the host.