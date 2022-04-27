Betty White’s L.A Home Up for Sale

Betty White’s L.A. pad is up for sale and it could mean big bucks for her estate.

Her 3,029 square foot home in Brentwood, CA is on the market for $10.575 million.

Betty moved to the home in 1968 and lived there for most of her life. She even passed away there on New Year’s Eve.

The home is said to have great views of the Getty Museum, a pool, and can only be seen by pre-qualified buyers.