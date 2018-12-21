“Beverly Hills 90210” Reboot Being Shopped

In this era of reboots, another hit show is looking to make a comeback, and that show is “Beverly Hills 90210.”
The project being shopped features most of the original cast but is also being pegged as not being a traditional reboot.
Since it’s ten years run on Fox, “90210” did come back on the CW as a reboot. It ran for five years.
Do you like the idea of a “90210” reboot with the original cast? Who was your favorite “90210” character?

