If you STILL have not seen Avengers: Endgame and spoilers are intact, do not watch the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, delivers the spoiler message at the beginning of the clip. (Minor spoiler) – Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame. The movie will be out on July 2nd. If you want to see Endgame but haven’t yet, what has kept you from the theater?