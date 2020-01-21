Beyoncé emotionally thanks fans for successful IVY PARK launch

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CoachellaBeyoncé was overcome with emotion following the resounding success of her Adidas x IVY PARK collection, which launched Friday. The line completely sold out just hours after the pre-sale launch.

The "Formation" singer took to Instagram on Monday to express her sincere gratitude to all her fans and friends who helped her sell out the activewear collection.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing," began Bey against a photo of her clenching a small gold Adidas logo between her teeth.

Famous friends like Ellen DeGeneres, Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Laverne Cox, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi and more made waves on Instagram last week with their own unboxing reveals that showcased them modeling a selection of the highly anticipated activewear collection.

"I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B," Beyoncé sincerely finished in the caption.

The "Halo" artist also treated fans in the same post to an exclusive look of her modeling the entire activewear line to Run DMC's "My Adidas." The Lion King actress dances and smiles her way through the lighthearted montage before teasing that was only the first drop of her Adidas x IVY PARK collection.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.