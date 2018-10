Beyonce has been named the most powerful woman in music by a panel of experts for the BBC Radio 4. Taylor Swift came in 2nd place and Adele came in 4th place. The recognition was based on her charity work and how she has changed the landscape of pop music. In 2016 the same radio show named her one of the most powerful women in the last 70 years. Swifties vs The Hive, who has the more passionate fans?