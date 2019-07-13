Beyonce’s MUA Has Created a Makeup Collection for the Lion King!

Beyonce, who is the voice of Nala and the executive producer of the Lion King soundtrack is spreading the wealth.

Her makeup artist, Sir John, has created a Lion King inspired makeup line.

It will debut on Friday, July 19. Sir John created the makeup line with Luminess Beauty.

The line includes eyeshadows, lipsticks, lip glosses, bronzers, and more.

You can purchase the line at disney.com, Ulta stores or at Luminess Beauty.

Which celebrity makeup do you like the best?