Beyonce’s Sister Is Writing Music For The Tuba!

André 3000 released flute music . . . Lil Jon did a meditation album . . . Beyoncé is going country . . . and now Beyoncé’s sister Solange is writing TUBA music.

Solange says, quote, “I am trying to talk myself into releasing it, but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, ‘This [B-word] hasn’t made an album’ . . .

“It sounds like what the gut feels like to me. There’s a way that it takes up space that you can’t deny, and it also just feels very Black to me.”

Solange hasn’t released new music since her 2019 album, “When I Get Home”.

(People)