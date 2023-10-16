Bezos Buys His Neighbor’s Homei

When you have more money than…..

Jeff Bezos reportedly scooped up a $68 million crib for his soon-to-be bride in Florida’s exclusive “Billionaire Bunker” enclave a month after popping the question to Lauren Sanchez. The Amazon founder and world’s third richest man — with a net worth of $163 billion, according to Bloomberg — purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion on Indian Creek Island in an off-market deal in June, the outlet reported. The power couple’s neighbors near the new home will include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn and Spanish singer Julio Igelsias.