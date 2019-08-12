BH90210 Might Be New, But The Fights Go WAY Back!

Jennie Garth gave fans some tea on the worst fight between her and her Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty.

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Garth answered questions about the friction between her and Doherty during the drama series’ original run.

After reminding the audience that she and Doherty were 18 or 19 at the time of their fight, she said it began when Doherty lifted her skirt for no reason. Although the women didn’t get physical, Garth says there was “a lot of yelling and screaming.”

Garth and Doherty have since become closer, especially since her breast cancer diagnosis and the death of co-star, Luke Perry.

I don’t think I could have been friends with her after she stole my boyfriend! I don’t care if it was a TV show! She stole Luke from her!! WE’RE DONE KELLY!

Have you become friends with someone you constantly fell out with as a teen?