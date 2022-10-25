BIC Teams Up With Snoop & Martha

BIC is kicking off the holiday season with the launch of the 2022 Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart advent calendar by BIC EZ Reach lighters.

The duo teamed up with BIC to celebrate the season with the calendar, which features 24 must-have gifts including seasonally scented candles, BIC EZ Reach lighters designed by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, recipes, and advice.

The company says, “We’re delighted to offer people a fun way to celebrate the season with BIC EZ Reach lighters, the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions. Stocked full of seasonal surprises to help make entertaining easier, the advent calendar is sure to bring a touch of joy to homes this holiday season.”

Starting today through November 4, fans can enter for a chance to win the limited-edition calendar.

Fans that win will get to open 24 new doors throughout December “to reveal a special surprise guaranteed to make the holiday season lit!”

Go to Bicezreachholidaysweepstakes.com to enter.

What themed advent calendar would you like to receive?