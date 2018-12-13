Bidi Bidi YEAH YEAH! Selena Documentary Coming To Netflix!

Thaaaaaaaaaank you Netflix!! They just confirmed that it will be adding a scripted series about the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

“Selena: The Series” will follow the singer’s rise to fame and the events that led to her untimely demise.

Selena’s family has been a part of the development of the show and will be executive producers for the project as well.

There’s no word on when the series will be available on Netflix. Tomorrow isn’t soon enough for me!

Do you like the idea of a series dedicated to the life of Selena? Did you see the movie that starred Jennifer Lopez? It’s one of my absolute FAVORITE movies! …of course the ending sucked.

Who do you think would be great to play Selena?