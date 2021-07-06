Big Brother is replacing a Houseguest before the Season 23 Debut

CBS’s Big Brother is days away from debuting season 23. However, one house guest will not be a part of the premiere episode.

Christie Valdiserri will not be a part of the season 23 cast, which fans found out through a video she posted on social media.

She said, “Hey, guys. So, I don’t want to be sharing this news, but I tested positive for COVID and I have no idea how I got it. I have the vaccine and I’ve been following all the guidelines up to this point. I have absolutely no symptoms. I feel perfectly fine. So, I’m really grateful for that, but it’s really frustrating because I won’t be playing “Big Brother ” this summer. And I just have to say that when faced with adversity, I’m just telling myself that it’s for a bigger reason, and I want to believe that. I don’t know the reason yet. I’ve had a rollercoaster of emotions the past 48 hours and as I’ve had a rollercoaster of emotions the past 48 hours and as I’ve been reading through all the comments online, whether they’re good or bad. I just have ot say that I put myself out there to share their vulnerability of being bald. And all those comments, good or bad, are affecting everyone else that also is bald and experiences this vulnerability, so spread love. Whether you’re just finding out about alopecia or you know hwat alopecia is, you know that we’re unstoppable and I’m gonna bounce back in one way or another.”

Because of the exit of Christie, Big Brother brought another alternate to the season named, Claire Rehfuss.

Big Brother Season 23 kicks on July 7th on CBS.

What is your favorite reality show? Which reality show would you like to participate in?