Big Happenings In The Cruising World

Normally, it’s a rocket launch that gets people excited on the Space Coast, but today it’s something different. The Carnival Cruise Line ship, Mardi Gras, is expected to dock at its home, Port Canaveral, around 7:00 this morning, and Florida Today reports over a thousand people may be there to watch. The Mardi Gras is the first American-based ship that runs on liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and it’s also the first cruise ship to have a roller coaster. CruiseHive.com describes the ship as a game-changer in the cruise industry.