Big Machine reaches agreement on Taylor Swift's AMAs performance

ABC/Image Group LASounds like Taylor Swift officially has the all-clear from her former record label Big Machine to perform some of her old songs at the American Music Awards this Sunday, without any licensing issues.

In a joint statement to ABC News, The Big Machine Label Group and dick clark productions announce “that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances.”

The statement concludes, “It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”

In a Tumblr post last week, Taylor claimed Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun were blocking her from performing any songs from her old catalog at the AMAs. Borchetta and Braun own the rights to those songs and Taylor said the two men claimed the television performance "would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year."

Big Machine released a statement shortly thereafter, denying Taylor's claims. "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special,” they said. “In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

The AMAs air Sunday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

