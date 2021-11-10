Big Record: Aerosmith’s 1975 ‘Toys in the Attic’ album now certified 9x Platinum by RIAA

Columbia Records/Sony Music

Aerosmith must be experiencing some sweet emotion with the news that their 1975 album Toys in the Attic has now been certified nine times Platinum by the RIAA for amassing nine million equivalent album sales in the U.S.

Toys in the Attic is Aerosmith best-selling studio album, eclipsed only by the Boston rockers’ 1980 Greatest Hits compilation, which has been certified 11 times Platinum.

Released in April 1975, Toys in the Attic peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200. It featured two hit singles, “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion,” which reached #10 and #36, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Other memorable tunes on the album include the title track, “Big Ten Inch Record” and “No More No More.”

Meanwhile, five Aerosmith singles also received new certifications from the RIAA, including “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion,” which now are two times Platinum and three times Platinum, respectively.

The other tracks are the band’s 1998 chart-topping hit “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” which is five times Platinum, and 1997’s “Pink” and 2000’s “Jaded,” which both have been certified Gold for notching 500,000 equivalent single sales in the U.S.

