Big Stars Added To ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Cast

Thanks to its smash popularity, Stranger Things gets to presumably blow out the budget for its fourth season, adding eight new cast members. Joining the list of regulars will be Jamie Campbell Bower of Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Sweeney Todd, Eduardo Franco from Booksmart and The Binge, plus Catherine the Great’s Joseph Quinn. In reoccurring roles, we’ll see Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, and Game of Thrones’ Tom Wlaschiha. And with the thrilling series taking place in the 1980s, Robert Englund of Freddy Krueger fame is set to star as Victor Creel, “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the ’50s.” Which series are you gearing up to binge soon?