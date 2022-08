One of the biggest and best meteor showers of the year will arrive this week.

The annual Perseid meteor shower will peak Friday night into Saturday, August 12th-13th. At its peak, as many as 100 meteors an hour will be visible in the night sky.

However, this year’s Perseid shower lines up with a full moon, which will make things a bit more difficult to see.

The best time to view the meteors is early in the night.

Do you ever stay up late to stargaze? Do you have a special stargazing spot?