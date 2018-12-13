Biggest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

The list of inductees for the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class is out and this year’s selections include a wide variety of performers.

Spanning from the British Invasion and indie rock to heavy metal and classic R&B, seven names will be inducted into the hall of fame at the 2019 ceremony.

Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Roxy Music and the Zombies will all be inducted into the Rock Hall at the official ceremony on March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Among the inductees, Roxy Music, Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks are all first time nominees.

The Zombies will join after being nominated three times, Janet Jackson twice and the Cure and Radio Head both have one previous nomination.

The Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs…Stevie Nicks is in twice…that’s not fair to Whitney Houston or Pat Benatar.

Warren Zevon

Number of Years Snubbed: 25

Number of Albums: 12

Chart Performance: Thanks to “Werewolves of London”, Warren Zevon’s third studio album, 1978’s Excitable Boy, remains the late singer’s most successful effort to date, peaking at No. 8 and finally going Platinum in 1997.

Motörhead not to be confused with Radio Head which just got in

Number of Years Snubbed: 17

Number of Albums: 22

Chart Performance: As of 2016, Motörhead have sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.

Depeche Mode

Number of Years Snubbed: 13

Number of Albums: 14

Chart Performance: After finding their footing in the mid-’80s, Depeche Mode have sold more than 100 million records and run off a string of eight straight Top 10 albums in the United States, including last year’s Spirit.

Pat Benatar

Number of Years Snubbed: 15

Number of Albums: 12

Won four Grammys

Chart Performance: Let’s see, Pat Benatar has two multi-Platinum albums (1980’s Crimes of Passion and 1981’s Precious Time), five platinum albums, three gold albums, and 15 Top 40 singles, including four No. 1 hits (“Hit Me with Your Best Shot”, “Love Is a Battlefield”, “We Belong”, and “Invincible”). To date, she’s sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Iron Maiden

Number of Years Snubbed: 15

Number of Albums: 16

Chart Performance: With little radio or television support, Iron Maiden have sold over 90 million records worldwide. And yet regardless of the lineup shifts, several of their albums have received platinum and gold albums both stateside and overseas

Nine Inch Nails

Number of Years Snubbed: 5

Number of Albums: 9

nominated for 12 Grammys winning 2

Björk

Number of Years Snubbed: 17

Number of Albums: 9

She’s received 14 nominations from the Grammy Awards, she’s never received one.

The quirky singer made fashion disaster history when she graced the red carpet at the 2001 Oscars in a swan dress or a “Bjork as a stork”- and even pretended to lay an egg on the red carpet!

John Coltrane

Number of Years Snubbed: 38

Number of Albums: 45

He was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and 10 years later he received a special Pulitzer Prize for his “masterful improvisation, supreme musicianship and iconic centrality to the history of jazz.”

Whitney Houston

Number of Years Snubbed: 10

Number of Albums: 6

Houston is the only artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. In 2009, Guinness Book of World Records cited her as the most awarded female act of all time.

She won so many Grammys she is the Grammy hall of fame.

OutKast—rapper

Number of Years Snubbed: 1

Number of Albums: 6

The most beloved hip-hop group of all time, having won six Grammy Awards