“Bill and Ted 3” Teaser Drops

The buzz behind a new “Bill and Ted” movie sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy and now that anticipation is being taken a step higher with a new tease. The new installment in the franchise will be called, “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” and now the film’s Twitter account, @BillandTed3 has dropped a teaser. The teaser, which dropped on the 30th anniversary of the first “Bill and Ted” film simply said, “Be Excellent To Each Other.” In the third film, Bill and Ted will be seen as middle-aged family dudes still writing not so gnarly tunes, but have to write a most bodacious track in order to save the world. There’s no release date for the film, but filming is set to begin in the next month. What do you think about the plot of the new film? Who did you most connect with, Bill or Ted?