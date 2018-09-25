Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 Years in Prison, Designated a “Violent Sexual Predator”

A judge in suburban Philadelphia has sentenced “America’s Dad” Bill Cosby to three years in prison and has designated him a Sexually Violent Predator for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Cosby was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving his time behind bars.

The SVP designation forces Cosby to check-in with the police for the rest of his life and for his name to appear on the sex offenders’ registry and to undergo monthly counseling once he is

released from custody.

BREAKING: Judge designates Bill Cosby as a “violent sexual predator” https://t.co/105Kacb9WW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 25, 2018

Since Cosby’s sentence includes incarceration, his lawyers will ask if he can remain on bail pending appeal.

An appeal can only be filed in Pennsylvania after the sentence is handed down, and his lawyers fear he may be immediately taken away in handcuffs.

DA Kevin Steele had asked the court to sentence Cosby to five-to-ten years in state prison because he believes Cosby has not shown remorse.

Cosby’s attorneys are arguing that prison time would impose “excessive hardship” on the 81-year-old Cosby who is legally blind.

Cosby was asked if he wanted to say anything on his behalf yesterday in court and he declined.

Several of Cosby’s accusers were at the courthouse this morning awaiting to hear his sentence.

Among them is Andrea Constand, the woman who Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting in 2004.

Several jurors from the trial were also in the court room and the overflow room watching the sentence.

Yesterday Constand read her victim impact statement in the Philadelphia-area court, saying, “The jury heard me, Mr. Cosby heard me and now all I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit.”

Also yesterday, an expert for the prosecution testified Cosby has a “personality disorder” and agrees Cosby is a Sexually Violent Predator.

