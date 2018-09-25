Bill Cosby Sentenced Today Designated a “Violent Sexual Predator”

A judge in suburban Philadelphia has designated Bill Cosby as a Sexually Violent Predator.

The SVP designation forces Cosby to check-in with the police for the rest of his life and for his name to appear on the sex offenders’ registry and to undergo monthly counseling.

Now with that ruling, Cosby’s sentencing is likely to be handed down soon.

BREAKING: Judge designates Bill Cosby as a “violent sexual predator” https://t.co/105Kacb9WW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby Back in Court for Sentencing Hearing, Faces up to 10 Years in Prison pic.twitter.com/41YIMaU36s — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2018

Proceedings are underway and the 81-year-old disgraced comedian will find out if he will get just probation or if he will serve up to ten years for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University athletics staffer Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

DA asks judge to give Bill Cosby the maximum sentence, saying, ‘nobody is above the law.’ https://t.co/9F96wMpzb3 pic.twitter.com/sobQNkfxG8 — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2018

Reports say if Cosby’s sentence includes incarceration, his lawyers will ask if he can remain on bail pending appeal.

An appeal can only be filed in Pennsylvania after the sentence is handed down, and his lawyers fear he may be immediately taken away in handcuffs.

DA Kevin Steele is asking Cosby be sentenced five-to-ten years in state prison because he believes Cosby has not shown remorse.

Cosby’s attorneys are arguing that prison time would impose “excessive hardship” on the 81-year-old Cosby who is legally blind.

Cosby was asked if he wanted to say anything on his behalf yesterday in court and he declined.

Several of Cosby’s accusers are at the courthouse this morning awaiting to hear his sentence.

Among them is Andrea Constand, the woman who Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting in 2004.

Several jurors from the trial are also in the court room and the overflow room watching the sentence.

Yesterday Constand read her victim impact statement in the Philadelphia-area court, saying, “The jury heard me, Mr. Cosby heard me and now all I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit.”

Also yesterday, an expert for the prosecution testified Cosby has a “personality disorder” and agrees Cosby is a Sexually Violent Predator.

